VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 32.77% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $213,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 104,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USTB opened at $50.76 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

