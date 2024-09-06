Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. 151,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 666,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Village Farms International Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 182.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 73.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

