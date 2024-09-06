Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. 151,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 666,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
