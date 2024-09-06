VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
