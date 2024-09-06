VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

