Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.70

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $6.11. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 326,432 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $334.27 million, a P/E ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,668,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.