Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.39. 19,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 89,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($10.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.86 million for the quarter. Vroom had a negative net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 237.47%.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

