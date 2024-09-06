Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,809,327.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,909,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,191,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 521,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

