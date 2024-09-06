Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $33.77 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after acquiring an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,090.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,068.14.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

