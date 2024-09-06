Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) COO Marcus Bertilson Sells 15,000 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 241,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $736.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

