WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $95.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.