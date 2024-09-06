Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

TSLA traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,929,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.