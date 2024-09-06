Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

LNG stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $182.93. 63,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $187.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.