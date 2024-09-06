Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 560,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

