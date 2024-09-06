Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Up 10.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 241,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 80,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

