WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.53

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.53 and traded as low as $103.08. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $103.38, with a volume of 1,026,488 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

