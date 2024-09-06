WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of WNS worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $74.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

