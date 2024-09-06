Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Woolworths Price Performance
Shares of WLWHY remained flat at $3.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $4.25.
