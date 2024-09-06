Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

