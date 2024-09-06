Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 286,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 254,974 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.95.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $646.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.50%.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
