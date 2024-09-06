YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.42

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YQQQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 18,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,765. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

