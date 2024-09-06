YouGov (LON:YOU) Trading 7.6% Higher

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.68). 287,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 589,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.78) to GBX 810 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

YouGov Stock Performance

Insider Activity at YouGov

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 777.88. The company has a market cap of £548.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai purchased 6,500 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($45,299.15). In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.90), for a total value of £513,465.75 ($675,168.64). Also, insider Shalini Govil-Pai bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($45,299.15). Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

