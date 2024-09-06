Zacks Research Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

HMC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

