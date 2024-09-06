Zacks Research Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ITT stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ITT by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

