Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at C$80.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$80.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$86.22. The firm has a market cap of C$36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

