ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $414,709.95 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.