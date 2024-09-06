Zscaler, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.32.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

