17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 153.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.1 %

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.28. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.