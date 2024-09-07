1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 39,514 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 31.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 50,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 70,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

