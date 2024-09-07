200,000 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for 3.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 5,821,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,037. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

