2,405 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

