5,650 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. 13,248,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003,460. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.