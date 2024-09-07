AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $193.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

