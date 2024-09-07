ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.48-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-3.550 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 1,347,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABM

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.