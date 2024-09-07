Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.