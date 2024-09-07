Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

