Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Ali Pervaiz Sells 8,404 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $17,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $190.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

About Accuray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accuray by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 959,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

