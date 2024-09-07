Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

