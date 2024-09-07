Addison Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 567 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

