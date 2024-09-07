Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

