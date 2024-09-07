Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Esteban Lopez Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $134.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

