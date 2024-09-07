Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $563.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.38. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

