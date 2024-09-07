Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

