Advisor OS LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $615.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day moving average of $632.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

