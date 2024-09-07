Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,945,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 293,946 shares during the period.

CGXU stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

