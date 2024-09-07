Advisor OS LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 2.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.70% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 302,492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 181,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.