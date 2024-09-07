Advisor OS LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $4,151,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

