Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.