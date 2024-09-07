Advisor OS LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.