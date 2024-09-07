Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

