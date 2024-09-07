Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $83.35 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $83.35 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,765,654.6335894 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.51449128 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $10,510,873.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

