Aevo Price Tops $0.32 (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $270.74 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aevo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 870,380,885.2674593 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.30671927 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $32,656,211.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

