Aion (AION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.52

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $931,509.68 and approximately $9.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

